Women, most of those who study at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry

* The Bachillerato 35 and the FMVZ are accountable to the technical council of their respective campus.

Editorial Office | CN COLIMANOTICIAS

Colima, Col. – Domingo Ornelas Pérez, director of the 35th High School and Gustavo Valpuesta Santos, director of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics (FMVZ), both schools located on the Tecomán campus of the University of Colima, presented their report of work before the members of the respective technical councils of each campus.

In a recorded message, the rector Christian Jorge Torres Ortiz Zermeño mentioned that in the eight decades of university life, this House of Studies has contributed to the training of professionals with relevance through education, research and extension, to turn them into agents of change of state and region.

He said that, in the months he has been in the rectory administration and facing the pandemic, “the challenges have been permanent, favoring the emergence of great potential and ingenuity of the entire university community.”

Finally, he highlighted that the accountability through the reports “shows the work of each campus to ensure the fulfillment of university functions, the academic continuity of the study plans and the most significant results for the university community and the community. society in general”.

In the first of the reports, corresponding to the 35th High School, Domingo Ornelas, its director, pointed out among the main data the graduation of the first generation from this campus 2018-2021, of which 94 students obtained their certificate. Of them, 60 percent continue studying at the higher level of the UdeC.

In addition, he said, one hundred percent of the teachers are trained in the development of strategies for the distance modality with technological mediation.

Among the recognitions obtained, he mentioned the participation of Salvador Galván Gómez with the documentary “Frente a Frente”, in the national short film contest “In short 2021” organized by ANUIES.

In this act, which took place virtually, Carlos Alberto Montes Carbajal, delegate in Tecomán, on behalf of the rector Christian Jorge Torres Ortiz Zermeño, expressed congratulations for the report presented, “in which the actions resulting from the solidarity collaboration are recovered of all those who make up this campus “.

In a separate event, Gustavo Valpuesta, director of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, reported that, to date, of the two programs they offer, one in bachelor’s degree and one in master’s degree, the bachelor’s degree in Zootechnical Veterinary Medicine “is accredited and recognized for its quality at the national level by the National Council for Veterinary Medicine Education and it is the only undergraduate program at UdeC internationally recognized by the Pan-American Council for Veterinary Science Education ”.

Regarding the postgraduate program, Master in Livestock Production, he stressed that it is within the National Register of Quality Programs of the National Council of Science and Technology.

He also highlighted the increase in enrollment and retention rate and, as relevant data, said that for the second consecutive year the number of students is made up mostly of women, going from 52 percent in 2020 to 59 percent for this report.

Through the university extension services, it reported that 19 students participated in projects to link with the productive and government sectors. Among other points, he commented that 80 percent of his professors belong to the National System of Researchers.

The general director of Higher Education, Susana Aurelia Preciado Jiménez, participated in this act, with the representation of the rector, who highlighted the certification of their educational programs by accrediting bodies, as well as the increase in enrollment, and in a particular way that the largest percentage of students are women.

He recognized the performance of students and teachers for contributing to the strengthening of the campus, and regarding the academic continuity program, he highlighted the participation of teachers in training programs with technological mediation to respond to students in times of health contingency.

He highlighted the participation of teachers in academic networks and the publication of research products as a merit for the development of the faculty through collaborative and linking networks.

He congratulated the members of the respective university campuses, “who have been key to guaranteeing university activity.”