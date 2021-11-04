Woman with a beard is the sensation at OnlyFans, where she earns money for looking different

OnlyFans has become one of the most popular platforms in recent months, as for some it became a good source of income during the coronavirus pandemic.

Contrary to popular belief, in this network there is not only content of a sexual nature, there are also exercise routines, cooking recipes, math classes or whatever you can imagine. Among this variety of content, there is a woman who has become a success, and that is thanks to her beard.

Biologically, body hair is more than normal, but it is socially established that women should not have it, as “beauty standards” dictate.

More and more women are confronting these canons by letting hair grow on their legs or armpits, however, a tiktoker decided to share her experience and show herself naturally, without waxing, with her very long beard.

This 36-year-old woman, whose name is unknown, but who calls herself @PeekabooPumpkin on the social network TikTok, decided to open her account at OnlyFans, to share exclusive content with her followers, in which the protagonist is her beard.

In his videos, he is seen stroking his beard, trimming it a bit or just playing with it, but he is happy, because he says that he worked hard to learn to live and love himself with his hair. He has pointed out that by showing himself like this, he seeks to promote people’s bodily acceptance.

She assures that her subscribers are in love with her facial hair and that many of them are even “excited” to see her like this. “Are you single ?, I never dated a woman with a beard, but I would love to go out with you”, this is the type of comments she usually receives, which flatter her.

Why does the tiktoker have a beard?

In her TikTok videos, where she has more than 67,000 subscribers, this woman has mentioned that she suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). It is a disease in which women have a hormonal imbalance that causes changes in the menstrual cycle, ovarian cysts and in some cases infertility, as well as acne and excessive hair on the abdomen and face.

Although this situation could cause sadness or depression in those women who suffer from it, this girl affirms that this condition does not worry her in the least, because “what makes you different makes you beautiful”.

According to the New York Post, those who subscribe to his OnlyFans account can see his photos and videos in which he strokes his beard; He also does topless tarot reading and personalized videos, which have an additional cost.