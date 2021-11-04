With minitop, Ariana Grande causes a sensation among her fans

United States.- The American singer Ariana Grande She is in her prime, not only has she achieved success after success with her music, she has also found love and is serving as a judge on the talent show The Voice. And with this also come great changes that have left everyone in awe.

Recently, the pop star has surprised her fans by sporting a new look, ditching her high ponytail for straight hair and simple makeup that completely enhanced her natural beauty.

But not only that, Ariana She also surprised by using an extra-small top that barely covered her front attributes and left very little for the imagination, unleashing different reactions among her followers.

Ariana Grande causes a furor among her fans with a top that fits her extra boy

Through your profile on Instagram, Ariana Grande caused a sensation among her millions of followers with a photograph looking like a goddess, this prior to the big announcement she will make in a matter of days, where she will reveal details about her first makeup line.

Her new project, and foray into the world of beauty, is called rem beauty and is already listed as one of the most anticipated collections for this year, as it will have all the essence of the American singer and will be accompanied by a new era.

For Ariana Grande New projects are expected, among these is the launch of a new record material in which he has been working hard, which would reach just over a year of “positions”, his most recent release, thus repeating the history of “Sweetener “and” Thank U, Next “.