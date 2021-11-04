With Michel Leaño, these are the players who will leave Chivas

The truth is that Marcelo Michel Leaño he has not had a good time as technical director of the Chivas from Guadalajara, since it barely adds a win in seven games and the wave of criticism they have not been made wait due to the lack of good results, in addition They have only scored four goals since their arrival, for this reason there are players who are already thinking about leaving the institution now that their continuity has been made official for the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

The interim helmsman lived in uncertainty from week to week, but once he made it official that will continue as the strategist of the Sacred Flock at the request of the owner Amaury Vergara, various elements will have to define their future outside the institution because they do not enter into his plans not only because he has not seen minutes since who assumed the reins in Day 10, but because of the style of play that he will seek to implement in what remains of this campaign and the following contest.

According to information from Tv Azteca, the elements that have not been considered by Leaño in his seven directed duels or to go out on the bench, they would be living their last days on Guadalajara, since they were one of the footballers who received an opportunity with Víctor Manuel Vucetich and although they did not play regularly, at least they were on the substitute list, coupled with elements such as Antonio Rodríguez and Miguel Jiménez, two of the club’s goalkeepers who stayed below Raúl Gudiño.

The players who will leave Chivas

Ricardo Peláez also received the accolade in his project and he will remain as sports director with an indefinite contract, so he will begin to glimpse the roster of the next tournament where there are several elements that are not to the liking of Michel Leaño, who throughout his tenure as helmsman has tried to stick to dynamic and always offensive football, despite having only won one match.

In this sense, in addition to Toño Rodríguez, Miguel Jiménez, Oribe Peralta and Cristian Calderón, the juveniles Deivoon Magaña, Jesús Orozco, Pavel Pérez, Juan de Dios Aguayo and Alejandro Organista, will be the players who will try to start in Chivas, they have lost prominence and are no longer considered, so they will seek to settle permanently in the Tapatío of the Expansion League or in any other club interested in their services.