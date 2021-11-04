Will there be a crossover? The Rock would have been on the ‘Black Panther 2’ recordings

Filming of several films is moving forward after health measures allowed a return to sets and franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe are moving ahead with their productions after halting filming for nearly a year of both. series such as movies and a recent report indicates that thanks to the proximity of the locations, Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock visited the recordings of ‘Black Panther 2’ from Marvel Studios.

The movie ‘Black Adam’ is one of the most anticipated of the DCEU, since the production of this film has been on hold for several years and throughout this time it has had delays both by Warner as for the busy schedule of Johnson, but it is finally scheduled for the end of July 2022 and the recordings of this film would have already finished in a timely manner.

According to a recent report by reddit user / MarvelStudiosSpoilers notes that The Rock visited the ‘Black Panther 2’ recordings, since the actor was shooting the movie ‘Black Adam’ on a set adjoining the recordings of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, which allowed him to visit the set on more than one occasion.

Despite being from different universes, it seems that there was great chemistry between those involved in both productions and the premiere of ‘Black Panther 2’ is scheduled for November 11, 2022 after the move on its release date, while ‘Black Adam’ will arrive earlier, that is, the July 29, 2022 and it is expected that in a second film he can have the long-awaited confrontation against Shazam.