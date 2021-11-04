Will Smith says he contemplated killing his father after childhood trauma – EzAnime.net

Will Smith‘s The WILL memoir will drop next week, and explosive excerpts released this week reveal her complicated relationship with her late father.

The veteran actor keeps it completely real about his childhood trauma in excerpts that appear exclusively on PEOPLE. In the book, Smith describes his late father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr., like a “violent” man. The superstar recounts an incident involving his father that left him so vindictive that he considered killing him.

“When I was nine years old, I saw my father hit my mother on the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spitting blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am, ”he writes.

Since then, Smith has had tremendous guilt for failing to protect his mother.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the October 2019 premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Gemini Man” in Hollywood. (Photo: Frazer Harrison /.)

“Within everything I’ve done since then, the awards and accolades, the spotlights and the attention, the characters and the laughs, there has been a subtle chain of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day. For failing him in the moment. For not standing up to my father. For being a coward.

He continues: “What you’ve come to understand as ‘Will Smith,’ the alien-annihilating MC, the larger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and perfected character, designed to protect me. same. To hide from the world. To hide the coward.

His childhood anger reached a boiling point when Smith found himself contemplating murder while caring for Will Sr. during his battle with cancer.

“One night, as I gently carried him out of his bedroom and into the bathroom, a darkness came over me. The path between the two rooms goes through the top of the stairs. When I was a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. That when he was big enough, when he was strong enough, when he was no longer a coward, he would kill him, ”Smith writes.

“I stopped at the top of the stairs. I could push it down and get away with it easily. As the decades of hurt, anger and resentment passed and then receded, I shook my head and proceeded to take Daddio to the bathroom.

Smith was a teenager when his parents separated. They divorced in 2000; Willard Sr. died in 2016.

“My father was violent, but he was also in all the games, plays and recitals. I was an alcoholic, but I was sober at every release of every one of my movies, ”Smith writes. “He listened to all the records. He visited all the studios. The same intense perfectionism that terrified his family put food on the table every night of my life. “

Smith’s memoir explores the “transformation of the actor from a fearful child in an uptight West Philadelphia home to one of the greatest rap stars of his day and then one of the greatest movie stars in Hollywood history, with a Blockbuster Series That Will Probably Never Come ”. be broken, ”according to the memoirs website.

“My FIRST BOOK !! WITH WHAT?!?! Book in my bio or willsmith.com. Thanks to U @markmanson for rocking with me! #WillTheBook, ”Smith said in caption of a video announcing the title in June. He called the book “a labor of love,” adding, “I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it’s finally ready.”

WILL is scheduled to release on November 9.

