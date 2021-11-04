Will Smith returns as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in ‘King Richard’

Venus and Serena Williams they are already tennis history, and much of the blame is thanks to his father, Richard Williams, who turned the sisters into great athletes after watching her play on television Virginia Ruzici. He learned the basics of tennis and started training them when they were only four and a half years old.

One of the causes that today his surname Williams resonates on all tennis courts around the world. Now, they want the world to know their father’s story through a biographical film titled ‘King Richard: A Winning Family’, in which Richard will be played by one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed stars, Will Smith.

And it is that this Thursday already saw the light the trailer of this new film, where Will Smith can be seen using unconventional methods to remove his daughters, Venus and Serena, from the streets of Compton, California.

A movie inspired by the memoirs that Richard Williams himself published in 2014, ‘Black and White: The Way I See It’, and that it will hit theaters after being delayed by rights disputes and the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its premiere will be on November 19 of this year.

Runs for the Oscar

After releasing the trailer for the biopic, many people have already been in awe of the role of Will Smith, who is already running for the Awards Oscar, where he will seek to win the award for Best Actor.

While Smith plays Richard, Demi singleton is in charge of interpreting Serena and Saniyya Sidney he puts himself in the skin of Venus. They join Jon Bernthal, Aunjanue Ellis, Dylan McDermott and Katrina Begin.