Will Smith opens up about his abusive father in a new book

(CNN) – Actor Will Smith reveals a dark part of his growth and the complicated relationship he shared with his late father in a new book.

In “Will,” which is released on November 9, the star describes her father as a man with dualities.

“My father was violent, but he was also in every game, play and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober in every premiere of every one of my films,” he wrote, according to an excerpt featured by People magazine.

He adds: “The same intense perfectionism that terrified his family put food on the table every night of my life.”

That terror is illustrated in a story Will Smith tells of when he was 9 years old and saw his father “hit my mother on the side of the head with such force that she fell apart.”

“I saw her spitting blood,” he writes. “That moment in that room, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am.”

Will Smith’s father died in 2016, approximately 16 years after Smith’s parents divorced.

Smith took care of his father when he was ill, but admits that the incident haunted him even then.

“When I was a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. That when I was old enough, when I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would kill him,” he wrote.

One day, she found herself pausing at the top of some stairs as she led her father to the bathroom and experienced a dark thought.

“I could push it down and get away with it easily,” he writes. “As the decades of hurt, anger and resentment wore off, I shook my head and proceeded to take Daddio to the bathroom.”

Will Smith is currently on a speaking tour in support of his new book, with dates scheduled for Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago and Los Angeles.