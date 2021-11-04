Will Smith fell in love with Stockard Channing in his first marriage

Will Smith reveals difficulties from his childhood 0:43

(CNN) – Will Smith reveals in his upcoming autobiography that he fell in love with his “Six Degrees of Separation” co-star Stockard Channing.

Smith, who at the time was married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino, starred in the 1993 film as Paul Poitier, a young man who enters the life of a wealthy couple played by Donald Sutherland and Stockard Channing. Zampino is the mother of Smith’s son, Trey.

His feelings for Channing carried over into real life, writes Smith in “Will.”

“Sheree and I were in the first months of our marriage with a newborn baby and for Sheree, I can imagine this experience was, to say the least, unsettling,” Smith writes in the book, according to an excerpt published in People.

“She had married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier. And to top it all, I fell in love with Stockard Channing while filming.”

Smith writes that when filming ended in New York, he and Zampino took their son to Los Angeles.

“When the movie ended, Sheree, Trey and I moved back to Los Angeles,” Smith writes. “Our marriage got off to a rocky start. I found myself desperately yearning to see and speak with Stockard.”

Smith also delves into his separation from Zampino, his difficult childhood, and his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.