Why The Last Duel is one of the best movies of 2021

On the verge of turning 84 and focusing on making his first original film for a streaming platform (Kitbag, with Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon, Apple TV +), Ridley Scott released a film that claims a place among the most portentous releases of the year. He is already retiring in the local theater circuit, but The last duel brings together virtues that constitute a return in top form for the man who, in his prime, made feature films of the stature of The duelists, Alien, the eighth passenger, Blade runner and Thelma and Louise.

Muscle and a sharp eye make a good pairing in his latest film, an adaptation of Eric Jager’s 2004 book of the same name that six-handed writers are Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener. Its central axis is the circumstances that preceded the last judicial duel held in the history of France: at the end of 1386, Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) were measured to death, after the first accused him of raping his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer).

Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges. Photo: Patrick Redmond. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Told through a 153-minute footage divided into three chapters, the film sets its pillars in the first portrait that it draws on feudal France in the 14th century: a grayish world, in which heroism is not the focus of admiration on the part Scott and where men hegemonize every space of public and private life. In this landscape, Jean de Carrouges perceives himself as a glory of the battlefield and, as such, loses his temper when a land that had been promised to him by marrying his wife ends up in the hands of Le Gris, with whom he used to. join a friendship and mutual respect.

Although he masterfully orchestrates a series of sumptuous action scenes (and seems to enjoy it like few others), the director’s focus is in harmony with the accents of the script, a simmering exploration of his characters and the world they inhabit. The filmmaker of Gladiator trust that this time you have a good material in hand and not a burden (hello, Exodus: Gods and Kings?).

The escalation of glimpses between his male figures – a sometimes painful dynamic – gains thickness as the film skips the next episode. So it is the role of Adam Driver who lends his point of view on the events that made him an enemy of De Carrouges and later the author of the rape of his wife (a sexual relationship under consent, according to him). Le Gris stands in the world with pretenses similar to those of his opponent, with the difference that he also pays homage to the disastrous Count Pierre d’Alençon (a Ben Affleck in charge of the lighter moments of the drama), a key figure in the eventual disagreement between the protagonists.

Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Matt Damon. Photo: Jessica Forde. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Cunningly, the film reserves the last chapter for Marguerite de Carrouges, who gives her perspective from the moment she appears in the life of the man played by Matt Damon until the end of the duel, once King Charles VI (Alex Lawther) determines that both knights will be able to challenge each other in a confrontation whose winner would throw the will of God and possibly hell for her.

It is widely suspected that none of the three characters observe the events in the same way, but it is through the prodigious display of their third part (in addition to a great extent of an impeccable Jodie Comer) that the nuances and the abysmal differences between their perspectives are they finish making meat.

And where his reflection on how brutal is a world built by and for men is touched with the splendid staging of the director in the final sequence, crystallizing its power by placing a story in the past to finally speak forcefully of the present. Waiting for it to be released Gucci’s house (November 25), Ridley Scott already has in 2021 at least one movie that extends his legend.