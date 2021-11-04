Why are the bad guys not Chinese in James Bond movies?

The new cold war between the United States and China should be a fertile context for Hollywood cinema. During the decades of confrontation with the Soviet Union, the movies – from ‘The Third Man’ to ‘Rocky’ – were filled with communist villains, evildoers with a Russian accent and KGB spies sent to wipe out capitalism. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and 9/11, the task of all heroes – from Jason Bourne to Batman, from James Bond to Iron Man – was to prevent Islamic terrorist attacks and stop those who plotted them. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were common in George Clooney or Clint Eastwood movies. Today, however, commercial cinema does not reflect the new geopolitical reality.

As Asian political specialist James Crabtree recently recounted, the last major American film to portray a negative image of China was ‘Seven Years in Tibet’ in 1997. Since then, major studios have had be very careful not to offend the Communist Party. The Chinese market is huge and if an American movie manages to premiere there, it can multiply its profits. For that, it has to meet innumerable requirements: not to offend Chinese culture, not to show homosexual sex scenes (he censored those that appeared in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’), not to include scenes with ghosts and cannibalism (which is why it was not released ‘ Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest ‘), not portraying the Chinese government or spies in a negative way (James Bond films take place in a world where there are no Chinese’ bad guys’) or not having actors who have said or done something that your authorities consider offensive.

“China is trying to find the invisible hand of the market to direct it” Angel Villarino Photography: Jesús Hellín

Just a few months ago, John Cena, an actor from the ninth installment of the infamous ‘Fast & Furious’, had to apologize in Mandarin for having said something that threatened the film’s premiere in China: that Taiwan was a country. In the apology video, Cena was so humiliated by his alleged mistake that it became a ‘meme’. But the producers did well: The film finally opened there and grossed $ 136 million in just one weekend. Double that in the United States.

Movies maybe, not tech

Curiously, a sector that today represents American cultural and economic hegemony as Hollywood did in the past. has not had the same ability to adapt in the Chinese market: technology linked to the internet. A few weeks ago it was announced that LinkedIn, the social network for employment contacts, was leaving the country. The day before yesterday, who announced his departure was Yahoo: their argument was that “business and legal conditions in China are problematic.” To such an extent that the email, blogging and other services company could not continue to fulfill its commitment to “the rights of our users and a free and open internet.” All this happens after the approval of new laws that impose limitations on the published content and the use of user data. Another new law, which restricted the hours that Chinese children can spend playing video games ‘online’, contributed to the announcement of another exit: the creator of the video game ‘Fortnite’, Epic Games, said that it will close its servers in the country on 15 November. Google, Facebook, Twitter, Wikipedia, YouTube, Instagram or Amazon have been around for years. blocked in mainland China.

Portrait of the Wolf Warriors, the aggressive Chinese diplomacy that lands in Europe Carlos Barragan Enrique Andrés Pretel

This is part of a strategy that is often called the ‘sovereign internet’: according to the Chinese authorities, the internet cannot remain a confusing architecture without clear owners and defined national boundaries, basically managed by competing US companies. Instead, it should become an infrastructure governed by governments, in which the nation state can impose its sovereignty and, consequently, all the contents are subject to the supposed national interest. China uses its own model as an example and has proposed to export it, with its help, to the rest of the world. Russia has already joined the initiative. Other autocracies will follow.

Self-censorship and censorship

This disparity between film and technology is due to several reasons. The first is that China is in a greater hurry to be fully technologically independent than in the cultural (although for Xi Jinping the second is increasingly a priority). The second is that a traditional content producer like Hollywood finds it a lot easier to self-censor than to a platform, for example, a social network or an email service, which is limited to distributing the opinions of its users. The third is, simply, that the movie box office is a dwindling business that cannot do without a market of more than 1 billion people, while for US companies the internet is a thriving business that can grow even if it dispenses with a fifth of the planet’s inhabitants.

How the US is secretly helping Taiwan in the face of the growing Chinese threat Gordon lubold

However, beyond that, this situation reflects a new geopolitical reality. American films were always adapted to the political conditions of the countries where they were released – beginning with Franco’s Spain – in the same way that technology was subject to the regulations of the place of destination of investments. But in this new cold war, big American companies will have to do additional efforts to enter markets they are hostile to them, and at least some will humble themselves to get those extra benefits.

The irony, of course, is that it will not happen the other way around: China increasingly enhances its film industry and wants use it for propaganda purposes: ‘The Battle of Lake Changjin’, which tells how Chinese soldiers defeated the Americans in an episode of the Korean War of the 1950s, has already become the most successful Chinese film in history and the highest grossing in the world in 2021. And, if you want, today you can buy from the Chinese commercial giant Alibaba without major obstacles or, of course, get a Huawei phone.

As in the old Cold War, the restrictions will not be far from symmetrical. But it is a rare cold war in which not even James Bond can face the archrivals of the West, right?