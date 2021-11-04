Who is Trinidad Herrero, fourth female academic in Medicine

María Trinidad Herrero Ezquerro, new RANM academic.

, professor ofof thehas officially entered theafter the celebration of a solemn act in which he gave an entrance speech entitled ‘Anatomy of thein 4D: from the corpse to the human being in vivo ‘. The reply by the Royal Academy has corresponded to

Herrero thus occupies the armchair for Anatomy (on the 31st), taking over from Fernando Reinoso Suárez, who died in May 2019.

The UMU professor is the fourth woman in history who has secured a seat in the Academy (founded in the 19th century), in which there were no women until 1999. Her predecessors have been:

– Maria del Carmen Maroto Vela (Microbiology and Medical Parasitology)

– Maria Castellano Arroyo (Legal Medicine)

– Ana Maria Villegas Martinez (Hematology)

Researcher of neurodegenerative diseases

Blacksmith is principal investigator of the Clinical and Experimental Neuroscience group, in which he develops various lines related to brain aging and associated neurodegenerative diseases (Parkinson’s and alzheimer) with special interest in neuroinflammation, cognitive impairment and the effect of different strategies on cognitive and emotional improvement. It also conducts research related to the field of gender, health and aging.

She is also president of the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Murcia, president of Lyceum de Ciencia, Asociación de Scientific Women from the Region of Murcia; and for five years she has been director of the Institute of Aging of the University of Murcia. At the international level, she is a corresponding foreign academic from the National Academy of Medicine of Mexico.

Training of Trinidad Herrero, academic of the RANM

Herrero graduated in Medicine and Surgery (1979-1985) at the university of Navarra, later obtaining a doctorate in Medicine and Surgery (1987).

He has completed three university master’s degrees in his specialty: the University of Cambridge (MPhil – Master on Science, Anatomy) (1996-1997); the University College of London (Master in Clinical Neurology) (2008-2009) and the Complutense University (Master in Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine) (2011-2012.