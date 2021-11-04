Which ones to use so as not to endanger your health?

In homage to Yahoo Answers, which was one of the star products of Yahoo, we rescued some of the most popular questions and explained them in depth

We must be careful with the pots or pans that we use when preparing our meals. Some materials can harm health

“He who eats with sanity, tries for his health.” This traditional saying makes clear the importance of food for our health. However, this task is becoming increasingly difficult. Now we not only have to be very attentive to how the products we consume were produced, but also to the utensils we use to cook them at home.

For our grandmothers and mothers choose the pots and pans It was a relatively easy task, since they only had to be guided by three characteristics: It was non-stick or not, the size and the price. However, that has changed in recent years. Scientific advances have not only brought us new materials to make these household artifacts, but have also produced findings that reveal that the ones we have been using and some new ones are not entirely safe.

To clarify which are the safest pots, pans and pans, we have consulted different specialized sites and reviewed several medical studies.

On your shelves is danger

A review of an average kitchen will find that there is a mix of kitchen items made with nonstick, ceramic and stainless steel products. But doctors warn that some of them can not only alter the result of your prescription, but also have the potential to expose you and yours to toxins and hazardous materials that can damage organs.

“Kitchen items contain certain toxins that could make us sick or potentially create conditions in our bodies over time that may be difficult to detoxify,” said Dr. Elizabeth Bradley, medical director of Functional Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, in an interview with the American Association for Retired Persons (AARP).

Many utensils found in most kitchens around the world contain heavy materials, which are very harmful to health, although their effects are not immediate. These materials pass into food when they are subjected to heat when making them and from there to our bodies when we consume them. Some of these elements can cause allergies, endocrine disruptions, and even cancer.

The ones we should avoid

If you have a pot or pan made of lead or ‘copper finish’ at home, you should get rid of them, as both are very toxic materials that accumulate in the body. Copper implements should be limited to decorative items, experts say.

The same fate should run those elaborate with aluminum, because there is a risk that aluminum salts are transferred to food, especially hot and acidic foods. This material is neurotoxic. The Government of Canada maintains that aluminum is an “inexpensive and popular” option for cooking, but on its website it reminds its citizens to avoid consuming more than 50 milligrams per day, which is what the World Health Organization (WHO ) considers the safe limit.

Likewise, chipped and scratched pans and pots should be discarded, because with them the risk of toxins leaking into food is very high. This is especially important for utensils that have a Teflon coating. Teflon is the trade name for polytetrafluoroethylene, a famous nonstick; and although it is certainly safe, the problem is in the substance that binds it to the pans and pots, known as PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), which is an element associated with cancer, infertility and endocrine problems.

Teflon has been super popular with foodies for decades, reducing the risk of dinners sticking to containers. However, it is a material that it spoils quickly and allows food to come into contact with PFOA and the material underneath (usually aluminum). Along with aluminum ones, damaged Teflon pans and pots can be the most damaging.

The safest

But not all kitchen utensils on the market are a potential hazard. Thus, for example, those of glass and clay they are super safe, but on the latter you have to make sure that they are not enameled. As clay bowls are very porous, manufacturers use enamels to coat them and make them more attractive, but they can contain cadmium or lead, not healthy at all.

Those made of iron diffuse heat very well, are very durable and perfect to sauté or grill on the grill. However, they must be used with caution, because the iron they release to food is controversial. For this reason, there are those who prefer pots and pans made with stainless steel, because they are safer than the previous ones. Not for nothing is this the most widely used material to make kitchen implements in North America. However, Canadian health authorities, for example, recommend not storing foods that are highly acidic, such as rhubarb or stewed tomatoes, in containers made from this material.

Beyond the material, the different specialized sites They also recommend treating pots and pans with care: Among the most important suggestions are: cooking with low heat, stirring with wooden utensils so as not to grate them, cleaning them gently and using neutral soaps; and use a pan protector if we store them one on top of the other.

In specialized sites such as Vida Naturalia or Viviendo Consciente, they consider that pots and pans of stainless steel with titanium are the safest. Titanium is hypoallergenic and there are no known negative health effects when cooking with utensils made with this chemical element, which is also used to make surgical prostheses.

Now beyond the material, the different specialized sites They also recommend treating the pots and pans with care, because there are none made with a 100% safe material and after all they are with them we prepare our food.

Definitely:

Material of pots and pans to avoid:

Enameled (may contain cadmium or lead)

Aluminum (with PTFE / PFOA Teflon)

Those with PTFE / PFOA or polytetrafluoroethylene / Teflon

Those with ‘copper’ finishes

Material of pots and pans that are safe:

Recommendations for the care of pots

Cook over low heat

Stir with wooden utensils to avoid grating them

Clean them gently and using neutral soaps

Use a pan protector if we store them one on top of the other

Avoid scrubbing them with metal sponges

