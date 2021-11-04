After so many years of waiting, in just a few days we can be touring all of Mexico, a country that in SomosXbox we have already been able to enjoy to the fullest to bring you the best Forza Horizon 5 review on Xbox Series X. Although, we know that many of you have a tremendous desire to get behind the wheel and travel all the corners of Mexico, both going on adventure and in countless races. Therefore, below we are going to solve several questions that have arisen in recent hours, such as:When will Forza Horizon 5 be available on Game Pass? orWhen Forza Horizon 5 Early Access Will Be Available?
When will Forza Horizon 5 be available on Game Pass?
Forza Horizon 5 will be released on November 9, 2021, thus being available on both Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC as well as Xbox Game Pass on the same day of launch. However, the Standard Edition of Forza Horizon 5 is the one that will be included in Game Pass for Console, PC and xCloud. Therefore, those who wish to play Forza Horizon 5 on Game Pass will have to wait until November 9, 2021, although there is an option to do so earlier.
To access the Forza Horizon 5 early access four days before launch via Xbox Game Pass, the only option available will be purchasing the Premium Add-on Pack. This pack will allow us to enjoy all the extra content for a small price, and of course, ahead of time.
When will Forza Horizon 5 Early Access be available?
Forza Horizon 5 Early Access will be available on November 5, 2021 for all who have purchased the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition which includes the game with a host of extras, including two future expansions. This edition has a cost of € 99.99. Without a doubt, the cheapest option to access Forza Horizon 5 Early Access is to buy the premium add-on package, which is much cheaper, even adding it to the price of our Xbox Game Pass subscription.
As you can see in the image above, the Forza Horizon 5 early access will begin at 12:01 a.m. on November 5, 2021 in most countries around the world. So in just a few hours, many players will be able to enjoy the roads of Mexico and all its secrets.
