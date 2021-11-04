“When I arrived in Leverkusen it opened my eyes in many ways”

The famous ‘Little Prince’ played in the Bundesliga for six months in the 2013-2014 season, but his performances were not very convincing to stay longer

The Mexican player, Andrew Saved, assured that going through Bayer Leverkusen opened his eyes in many aspects and that now it is special for him to face him with the Betis inside of Europa League.

“It is always nice to return to the places where one was, when I arrived in Germany, in Leverkusen, it opened my eyes in many aspects, especially in respect, in the culture of football, in how the fans live football beyond day by day, I go with a lot of desire, I hope I have to be there, play.

Andrés Guarded with Bayer Leverkusen against PSG in the Champions League Getty Images

“It is a special game because even though I was at Leverkusen for a short time, it is a team that I have a special affection for because they treated me very well, I was there for six months, but it was a process in which I learned a lot, beyond soccer, I learned a lot off the field “He indicated in a video published by the German club on its social networks.

Saved He recalled that he had great learnings in the German institution, since it was the first experience he had outside of Spanish football, he joined that group after having played in previous years with the Deportivo La Coruña and Valencia.

“It was my first experience outside of Spain, it opened my eyes in many aspects and from that experience I think I gained a lot of strength for my career, now we have to be rivals and with a lot of desire to face them, a special match, beyond that. , because we risk the leadership of the group, which is going to be very important, “he added.

About the treatment he received in the team, Andrew Saved He said that in that club they have a special treatment with Latin Americans and that is why many have entered that group.

“Leverkusen has a very good international scouting system, needless to say the number of Latin American players who have passed with great success, especially Brazilians, at the time Vidal, who was there, they have a history with Latin Americans who have had a lot success and I think that is why they continue to bet on having Latino players.

“They have a system and infrastructure for the Latin player that makes them feel very comfortable, apart from the fact that it is a very different culture, they make you feel at home and you learn a lot while at Leverkusen”, concluded.