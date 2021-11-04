When and where to see the practices, qualifying and race?

The Grand Prix of Mexico starts this Friday with Practices 1 and 2 and ends on Sunday with the race, where the whole country hopes to see Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez getting the podium.

Throughout the weekend all the phases that correspond to competition in motor sport will take place, and here we bring you when and where to see each one of them.

The ‘Big Top’ returns to the capital city after a season of absence due to the pandemic of covid-19, so the last time the engines roared in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack It was in October 2019.

PRACTICE 1

Friday, November 5

11:30 hours (Central Mexico)

Broadcast: Fox Sports, Star Action and F1 TV

PRACTICE 2

Friday, November 5

3:00 p.m. (Central Mexico)

Broadcast: Fox Sports, Star Action and F1 TV

PRACTICE 3

Saturday november 6

11:00 hours (Central Mexico)

Broadcast: Fox Sports, Star Action and F1 TV

CLASSIFICATION

Saturday november 6

2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico)

Broadcast: Fox Sports, Star Action and F1 TV

CAREER

Sunday, November 7

1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico)

Transmission: Fox Sports, Channel 5, Star Action and F1 TV

