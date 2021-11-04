WhatsApp trick to password a conversation

WhatsApp: Steps to password a conversation | Pixabay

Today we will show you a trick quite simple with which you will learn to set a password to a conversation of WhatsApp, so keep reading so that you learn how to do it step by step and you can teach it to others.

If you’ve ever wondered how to put it password to a WhatsApp chat this time we will tell you how to do it step by step.

The truth is that WhatsApp has become an extremely popular application in daily life and it is not only used to make and receive calls and messages, since over the years it has incorporated various functions in trend to send videos, images, recordings of audio, documents, locations, gifs and the famous stickers.

Due to its current and agile options, I leave behind the messaging system known as SMS, however, as we sometimes want to maintain privacy, we are going to teach you how to protect a conversation with a password.

It should be noted that the application already has a wide variety of functions, since every day users have new concerns and systems must be at the forefront of new needs.

This is how those people who care about their safety should know that there is the option of keeping their status, their information, their profile picture and even the famous “online” or “seen” private, since in These can actually be disabled.

Although, if you want more privacy, to avoid leakage of information in case of theft, or simply so that a third party cannot know what is inside the chats, you can block access to WhatsApp conversations.

However, as not everyone knows the process to carry it out on their device, we are going to share the step by step below.

It is worth mentioning that if you still do not have the application, you can download it from the Play Store if you have an Android operating system, or if you have iOS from the App Store, as we already mentioned, it is free, although for its use you must have one WiFi connection or turn on mobile data.

First of all, you should verify that you have the latest version of WhatsApp as this function may not be available in outdated apps.

To do this, just go to the configuration of your cell phone, look for the list of applications and available updates, you can also enter the store that corresponds to your operating system, search for the application and verify the version.

If you have an iPhone, open WhatsApp and enter the settings menu, select account, then privacy and finally screen lock and activate it, choose the Face ID / Touch ID option, that is, facial recognition or fingerprint.

For Android users it is the same procedure, you must enter your account, settings, then account, privacy, and finally activate the fingerprint lock.

Now that if you want to protect your application through the use of other applications, you can download the Norton App lock or ChatLock app that also blocks access to your applications through a password or PIN and is free.

With these options you can maintain more privacy in your chats and not worry that a third party can access your information.