WhatsApp never ceases to amaze; know these three new functions that come to improve the experience

Cwith the idea of ​​improving the service to its users, WhatsApp announced the addition of three new functions to make the experience even more complete and fun.

The world’s most popular messaging app he used his official Twitter account to publicize the news that you will find in Android.

What are the 3 new WhatsApp functions coming to the mobile version?



Full preview

File editor

Sticker suggestion

Full preview on WhatsApp: What is it and how does it work?



One of the new features will be the full preview, which means that the link preview has improved and you can have a complete visualization of the information that is shared. This means that the preview links will occupy more space on our screen, which allows us to quickly and easily observe the content in the links.

File editor to desktop version: What is it and how does it work?



sta It is one of the novelties that many of the users were waiting for, they can now add stickers from desktop devices, as well as add text to images.

In the same way can be cut and rotated, what was previously exclusive to mobile devices.

Sticker Tip: What is it and how does it work?



Another of the funniest novelties is the suggestion of stickers. Yes, as it sounds, When writing an expression, the application will automatically propose a sticker related to that word.

Photo: Reuters

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:



How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state