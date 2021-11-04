WhatsApp has just added two new emojis to Android, do you know what they are?

There are two new emojis in WhatsApp that could have gone unnoticed.

There is a new version of WhatsApp available for download on Google Play, which brings with it a small change, which not everyone has noticed with the naked eye.

As they have advanced in WABetaInfo, the messaging app was updated through the WhatsApp beta program to introduce two new emojis that replace others already existing in previous versions, with subtle, but important changes.

WhatsApp introduces two new inclusive emojis

The version of WhatsApp that introduces the new emojis corresponds to version 2.21.23.4, available on Android through the beta program. Beyond emojis, this version does not seem to introduce any other changes.

The emojis in question represent two people with one heart. Until now, the emojis showed a man and a woman, but with the latest update these have been replaced by two people of “non-binary” gender.

It is also expected that in the future it will be possible modify the skin tone of these emojis through the tone selector integrated in the emoji menu.

Although there are no more changes with this update, an issue in previous versions has been fixed that prevented responding to other people’s status updates.

The meaning of WhatsApp emojis

The update can now be downloaded on Google Play through the WhatsApp beta program. Those people who are not part of said program, you will receive the news with the next update of the stable version of the app.

