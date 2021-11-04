What would happen to the solar system if the Sun died?

Cindy Fernandez Meteored Argentina Yesterday 5 min

Life on Earth will disappear before the Sun goes out

The Sun is on its way to extinction, but there is still a long way to go before this event. Around 5 billion years old, according to experts. Little by little, the sun will run out of power and this will drastically alter the solar system. Our star is powered by nuclear fusion and converts hydrogen into helium, in a process that transforms mass into energy.

Once the fuel supply runs out, the Sun will start to grow dramatically. Its outer layers will expand to engulf much of the solar system, becoming what astronomers call a red giant.

And what will happen to the planets once the Sun enters the red giant phase? The outcome of the solar system continues to be a topic of debate among scientists. It is not yet clear exactly how much the dying sun will expand and how conditions will change. But some things seem more likely.

The earth

Slow death will end life on our planet. And while the Sun may have 5 billion years to run out of fuel, it is life on Earth is likely to disappear much sooner. That would be because the Sun is already getting brighter and it is expected that the solar radiation will become so intense that it is too much for life on Earth.

When the sun turns into a red giant, the Earth will also vaporize, perhaps only a few million years after Mercury and Venus have been consumed. All the rocks, fossils and remains of the creatures that have lived here will be devoured by the rising orb of the Sun, erasing any lingering trace of humanity’s existence.

Mercury, Venus and Mars

The first planets to disappear will be Mercury and Venus, which will surely do so before Earth. There are not many doubts about it. And then our planet will follow. But the scientists give a chance to Mars, since it is on the edge and some theories suggest that it could escape the real range of the Sun, although the radiation would affect it.

The gaseous planets

As our red giant Sun engulfs the inner planets, some of its material is likely to be thrown deeper into the solar system, to be assimilated into the bodies of gas giants.

However, the proximity of our star’s boundary will also vaporize Saturn’s beloved rings, which are made of ice. The same fate likely awaits today’s icy ocean worlds, such as Jupiter’s moon Europa and Saturn’s Enceladus, whose thick layers of ice would be lost in a vacuum.

Living areas

Once our Sun has become a red giant, Pluto and its cousins ​​in the Kuiper Belt, plus Neptune’s moon Triton, may be the most valuable real estate in the solar system. Today, these worlds contain abundant ice water and complex organic materials.

Some of them could even contain oceans beneath their frozen surfaces. But surface temperatures on dwarf planets like Pluto are typically in the inhospitable hundreds of degrees below zero.

But by the time Earth is an ash, Pluto will have a thick atmosphere and a surface of liquid water, with temperatures similar to those of our own planet currently. Any human left around could find refuge in that world.