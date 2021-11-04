What is the best refrigerator you can buy, according to Profeco? – The financial

The Good End 2021 is already around the corner and if you waited this part of the year to buy the appliances you need, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) published a study where the best coolers and thus make an informed decision.

The analysis worked with 18 domestic refrigerators from nine brands. Some of the aspects in which it was investigated were:

Consumer information

It was verified that the refrigerators presented printed data such as name, denomination or business name and domicile of the national manufacturer, importer or responsible seller; make, model or type; sales and use approval password (NOM); country of origin and electrical characteristics such as: voltage (volts), frequency (Hz), power (W) or current (A), maximum nominal power of the lamps (W), total mass of the refrigerant, name, formula or number of the refrigerant.

Electrical safety

It was analyzed that the refrigerator did not generate dangerous situations. No equipment presented problems during its use.

Efficiency of energy exchange

The electrical energy consumed by each appliance to extract a quantity of heat from its interior was measured.

Power consumption at maximum load

The energy consumption required to operate normally for 24 hours, full of food, by opening and closing the refrigerator and freezer doors was evaluated.

Energy consumption deviation

It was checked that the energy consumption of the refrigerators did not present deviations greater than what is allowed in the current national regulations, applicable to the product, with respect to what is indicated on the consumer information labeling.

The results

These are the refrigerators that had the best results, according to Profeco:

Refrigerators that cool the best:

Mabe model RMA1130ZMF

Samsung model RT35K5982SL

Mabe model RMS1540BMXX0

Those who do it least:

LG model LT41SGPX

Daewoo model DFR-40515GJDX

Electrolux model ERTA16L4NG

LG model GT46HGPP

The most hermetic

This category refers to the refrigerator closing perfectly so that it does not let air through:

Whirlpool model WT4543S

Acros model AT135FG

Electrolux model ERTA16L4NG

Lower energy consumption

Whirlpool model WRB311DMBM

Mabe model RME1436ZMF

Whirlpool model WT4543S

Acros model AT135FG

Profeco also shared buying tips:

– Verify that the physical space where you plan to install the refrigerator is adequate for you to use it safely and consider appropriate ventilation.

-You must take into account the amount of food and the dimensions of the containers that we use to store them, since an underused refrigerator can generate extra energy consumption that will be lost.

– Consider that equipment that offers finishes with textured surfaces are more resistant to scratching than smooth ones.

– Check that the grills and trays are resistant, easy to install and remove for cleaning.