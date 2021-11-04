What do you have to study to be a journalist? The profession of journalist inspires those who want to work in the information field. Currently, in addition, new graduates have tools to share their vocation with readers. A personal blog complements the resume. Makes for an excellent speaker.

Social networks, used for professional purposes, are also used by those who work in the sector. It is a profession that has an important vocational component. And, for this reason, it connects with the admiration that the work of those journalists who work in radio, television or written press arouses.

What do you have to study to start a successful career in this field?

The Degree in Journalism. The information context has changed significantly with the emergence of new technologies. The search for immediacy generates a demand that is covered by the multitude of new content published every day. On the other hand, the scope of an event produced at a specific point on the map can have a significant impact in just a few hours.

The journalist’s work is even more relevant today. Given the excess of information, it is essential to contrast the data and guarantee the veracity of a news item. A task that is handled by the expert who works with rigor and journalistic ethics. A professional can achieve an important projection in his professional career. Your name can be positioned as a symbol of credibility and trust with readers. A job well done is one that is aligned with the principles that drive excellence. In this regard, it should be pointed out that there are limits that must be respected.

Work with respect for journalistic ethics

The journalist can delve into different fields of reality: culture, economy, politics, society, business or events (among other sections). Through experience, you can become specialized in a specific topic. The journalist is a professional who is in constant contact with the information. To do this, consult various sources and seek objectivity in the way of transmitting a fact. Many journalists have written books at some point in their careers. Publications that also arouse the interest of young talents who want to work in the profession.

There are many films that delve into the journalistic world and its influence on society. The Pentagon Archives, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, offers an important reflection on freedom of expression. A film that can inspire those who admire the commitment of those who carry out their work in a responsible way.

Do a Doctorate in Journalism

The work of journalist can not only develop in the media, but also in the field of education. After completing the undergraduate studies, it is possible to continue learning the profession by completing the Doctorate. In this case, the student chooses a topic that arouses his interest as a researcher. Such a title can position you as an expert in a particular area.

And so you can share your knowledge with others through specialized lectures and courses. In the same way, the title of Doctor completes the curriculum of those who want to teach at the journalism faculty of a university. In other words, it wishes to accompany the new generations of journalists in their training process.

Whoever does the thesis in journalism acquires competences and skills for investigation. Would you like to be a journalist because you are passionate about this profession? Do you feel a vocation for this field? Keep in mind that you can not only train in person. Currently, there are also entities that offer online training.