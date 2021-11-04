What do the numbers 11:11 mean and why are wishes made at that time?

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- Surely you have heard or seen people make a wish when it is the 11:11 of the day or night, a mysterious numerology that many associate with luck, universe or destiny. In this article we will tell you in detail what it is about. A lot of attention!

Various numerology studies indicate that at this time –11:11-, also known as ‘mirror hour’, there is a total connection with the universe, so your wishes made exactly in those seconds could come true when linked with it. Also, keep in mind that the number 1 means total unity, the beginning of everything, strength, creativity and energy.

For its part, the number 11 concentrates points of the number 1 because it is part of it, and is known as the master number, whose meaning is “superconsciousness” in every aspect and place.

Many people around the world look forward to this hour to ask for their greatest wishes and hope that they come to pass thanks to their faith in this mystery. There are also people who do not believe in these things, but who have coincided several times with this time, which could be a call from your subconscious to do a self-analysis about what you have been doing and take into account other points of view or ways of get things done.

Other theories

From the mystical point of view, it is believed that at 11:11 The universe distributes its energy in certain places, and these would be beneficial for the human being, because they generate a greater harmony around people. And even more so in those that receive that energy.

For its part, the esoteric and kabbalistic world relates the time to an opening of a higher world that is good for many, but not for all, since people with less awareness of these issues can increase their fears.

Each person has their own beliefs, but regardless of these, everyone shares their wishes at this time, joining their energies to make them come true. Some have identified so much that they have chosen to get tattooed 11:11, such is the case of Maluma and Jennifer Aniston.

So next time the clock strikes 11:11Cheer up, think of positive things and focus your good vibes to ask for your greatest wishes.

