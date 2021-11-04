What do Mexicans think to buy?

Good End 2021 will take place from November 10 to 16. Photo: Pixabay

The Good End 2021 will be held from November 10 to 16 where discounts will be offered on various products and services.

And to have a safe purchase online, it is advisable to follow the following steps, according to cybersecurity specialists, but during these days, what will Mexicans buy? In unotv.com we tell you.

According to the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO), who applied 359 surveys nationwide, where it is highlighted that 8 out of 10 Respondents declared that they were interested in purchasing products and services during the Good End 2021.

The results showed that 9 out of 10 potential buyers plan to acquire products or services combining at some point the physical or digital form.

Purchase intention for Good End 2021

And in the digital channel, the purchase intention was as follows (percentages):

Fashion – 51%

Electronics – 50%

Appliances – 39%

Furniture and home decoration – 32%

Cell phones – 30%

Beauty and personal care – 22%

Travel and transportation – 20%

Toys – 19%

Consoles and video games – 18%

Sports – 16%

Tools – 15%

Pet Products – 14%

Lodging – 13%

Baby items – 12%

Digital content and subscriptions – 11%

Food – 10%

Records, books and magazines – 9%

Drinks – 9%

Automotive – 8%

Medicines – 7%

Educational courses – 7%

Entertainment – 5%

Financial services – 4%

Musical instruments – 2%

Others – 1%

Additionally, respondents said their budget for fashion, electronics and appliances would be between one thousand and five thousand pesos.

Potential buyers pointed out that the main means of information to decide to buy is through digital media, where they stand out:

Multi Category Venue Websites

Store or brand website or app

Social networks

Good End website

Search engines (Google, among others)

In addition, they highlighted that their form of payment would be through the credit and debit card, respectively.

Also the potential buyers indicated that they have a perception of very safe security or something safe when making purchases via the internet.

Among the more than 300 surveys, it was observed that the barriers for Mexicans not to participate during this Good End 2021 are: