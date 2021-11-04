What do Beyoncé, Amy Adams and these celebrities have in common?

image.png Mila Jovovich in her role in Resident Evil.

Amy Adams, born in Italy, Vicenza, in 1974 (August 20), is an American actress who knew how to stand out for her comedic and dramatic performances. She has appeared three times in the annual rankings of the highest paid actresses in the world. His accolades include, but are not limited to, two Golden Globes, an Actors Guild Award, five Film Critics Awards and an Independent Spirit Award, in addition to six Academy Award nominations and seven BAFTA Awards.

Jennifer López, also known as J.Lo, is an actress born in New York in 1969, who is not only recognized for being a singer, but also had an extensive acting career. Her interest in becoming famous came from having a supporting role in the movie My Little Girl. In 1991, she got her first job as a dancer and in 1993 decided to pursue acting. She landed her first starring role in the movie Selena, with which she earned more than a million dollars and was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

In 1999, he made his debut as a singer with his single If You Had My Love that was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and with his album On the 6 (1999), enjoying great success in the international market. With the simultaneous release of his second studio album, J.Lo, and his film The Wedding Planner in 2001, Lopez became the first person to be ranked number one in film and on his album in the same week, Record. Guinness that no one has taken away from him.

Angelina Jolie, born in 1975 in Los Angeles, has received several accolades for her acting achievements, including two Academy Awards (one for Best Supporting Actress and the Humanitarian Award), three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Since 2012 she has been a Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Although he began acting in 1982 alongside his father Jon Voight, his role in the 1993 film Cyborg 2 is credited as his official debut. His first lead performance was in the 1995 film Hackers.

Queen B, known as Beyoncé, is an American singer, songwriter, actress, model, fashion designer, and businesswoman. He shot to stardom with Destiny’s Child in 1990, from there, he hasn’t hit rock bottom. She is also recognized for being married to, also a successful musician, Jay Z, who together form one of the most iconic couples in the history of music. She won 6 Grammy Awards in 2010, including Song of the Year: Single Ladies.

image.png Beyoncé with her husband, Jay Z.

Anne Hathaway, actress, has won Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG for best supporting actress for her performance in Les Miserables. Since she started at Disney in its early days, she has been recognized for her successful roles, which are well known throughout her long career. He has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Winona Ryder, was nominated twice for an Oscar and has won a Golden Globe. With the film Heathers, she was able to demonstrate her acting skills, which caused her to be criticized as much as she was acclaimed for her role. In the 90’s she was one of the most popular Hollywood artists of the time. He returned to the courts in 2010, after gaining notoriety for his role on the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Answer: They are princesses, Queens, and stars who dress ‘low cost’, being millionaires is not everything for them.