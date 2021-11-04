was discovered in a Madrid clinic to treat his left leg injury

Lionel messi made a concrete decision regarding his injury: he is in Madrid, in the middle of a great secrecy, to be treated at a medical center in the Spanish capital, the same one he attended in 2015 when he suffered a ruptured left collateral ligament, after winning the Champions League with Barcelona for the last time.

Messi suffers from a discomfort in the hamstrings of the left leg since last week, but at the same time he has a problem with his left knee. Last Thursday he trained differently at PSG, like Leandro Paredes, for muscle problem, although Friday He started against Lille for Ligue 1.

However, La Pulga missed PSG’s match last Wednesday with Leipzig, for the Champions League, and the Argentine team’s medical department was already evaluating a trip to Spain to examine his left knee, battered since the match with Venezuela, for the South American qualifiers, when he received a kick from defender Luis Martínez.

Tweet taken from the Twitter account of @GambetaLP

That game was played on September 2: two months have passed and the problem was not solved. The place chosen for the studies is the CEMTRO clinic in Madrid, where he was treated in 2015 after suffering the rupture of the collateral ligament in that same knee in a league match against Las Palmas. On that occasion, the treatment was conservative and did not require surgical intervention.

The flea suffers from a “bone contusion”, the root of muscle problems that afflicted the Argentine captain for a couple of weeks, and that they prevented him from going out to play the second half of the match against Lille, for Ligue 1, last Friday.

La Pulga’s injury was felt in Paris, but it also had an impact on the Julio Humberto Grondona complex, in Ezeiza, where the Argentine teams train. In this context, Messi was called up for the next two matches of the national team, against Uruguay, in Montevideo, and against Brazil.

VIDEO: Amazing Selfies You Shouldn’t Imitate If You Want To Save Your Life