vote for your favorite in the Xataka Mexico 2021 Awards

After choosing the best low-end smartphone for the Xataka Mexico Awards 2021, it is the turn of one of the most competitive categories: the best mid-range smartphone of this year. It is time for them to help us choose which is that favorite cell phone within this range.

The participants were chosen based on their prices, that is, they are smartphones that do not cost more than 9,999 launch pesos. In addition, they must comply with the rules of: having official distribution in Mexico and having arrived in the country that year (we also consider models with confirmed arrival in the country in the coming months or those who have not entered the vote last year).

What has been for you the best mid-range smartphone of this 2021?

Here the official list of contestants:

Now, vote for your favorite:

If they are from a smartphone or some other device and cannot see the form, we leave here a direct link to the survey so that they can cast their vote.

We use the Google Docs forms to collect votes, so it is required to have logged in with your Google account in the browser to participate.

We will know the winners on November 25

Remember that the winners will be announced on November 25, in a very special event that we will broadcast on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. But still be aware of our social networks: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to know all the surprises there will be.