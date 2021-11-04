Vanessa Bryant will receive 400 million euros for Kobe business

Hobby

Mexico City / 03.11.2021 11:26:38





Kobe Bryant, A former basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, he will be two years old in January next, who died in a helicopter accident with his daughter Gianna Maria and seven other people, which is why his widow has had to face several lawsuits.

Nevertheless, Vanessa Bryant received good news and not because she won these lawsuitsBut because the Lakers legend was a great businessman.

The widow of Black mamba will be receiving 400 million euros behind the sale of energy drink BodyArmor, of which he had 10 percent of shares, and which will now belong to the company Coca Cola.

The soft drink company already owned 15 percent of these shares, but now by buying the other 85 percent, must pay 4 thousand 837 million euros, with which you can compete with your main rival Pepsico, who has Gatorade.

In 2014 was when Kobe Bryant began to have shares of BodyArmor and little by little it was acquiring more to get 10 percent, being the second largest shareholder.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Bryant family will receive 400 million euros after the purchase of the company, when the former player only invested 6 million dollars.

After this good news, Vanessa Bryant showed her happiness on social networks and shared a publication on her Instagram account.

“Congratulations Daddy! You did it! SAlways one step ahead. I am very proud of all that you have accomplished. I wish you were here to celebrate. You deserve all the credit for this. You are still BIG. I love you forever. Congratulations to Kobe, to Mike Repole and the @drinkbodyarmor @kobebryant team, you are the pear in everything you set your mind to. “







