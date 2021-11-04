Valencia is consolidated as a benchmark in health and well-being

This initiative, in which 23 emerging technology companies focused on this sector participate, aims to materialize the commitment to enhance Valencia as a key place from the point of view of innovation, entrepreneurship and design.

The mayor of València, Joan Ribó, has indicated that “it is an opportunity to connect the ecosystem of entrepreneurship and accelerate innovation” and which he considers “fundamental in the post-covid recovery”.

Ribó also highlighted the importance that the municipal government gives to innovation and entrepreneurship and stressed that “in our city an ecosystem has been created in which all kinds of initiatives are developed on a technological, innovation and growth basis. “.

In addition, during the presentation the councilor for Innovative Development of the Economic and Employment Sectors, Pilar Bernabé; the regional secretary for Sustainable Economy, Productive Sectors, Commerce and Consumption, Rebeca Torró; the founder of South Summit, María Benjumea, and the president of IE University’s Center for Health, Well-being and Happiness, Mario Alonso Puig.

A fact that corroborates the importance of this sector, as explained by the mayor, is the forecast, according to recent studies, that the creation of new Valencian technology-based companies in sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, mobile communications, electronic commerce, Video games, robotics, drones, telemedicine and data management, among others, will grow in the coming years at a rate close to 30% per year, which could mean doubling the current size in three years. And this shows, in the words of the mayor, that the city of Valencia “has become a pole of attraction for talent and initiatives”.

The mayor has underlined the importance of a sector “in which digital transformation is fundamental and will allow the development of new work models, based on knowledge and digitization, which opens a wide range of opportunities to develop initiatives businesses that contribute to improving people’s lives and their daily well-being ”.

23 companies participate in the meeting, selected from more than 340 applicants from more than 50 countries, of which 60% are projects of international origin, 57% of them have already launched their product, and 47% already have their product on the market.