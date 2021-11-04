Update 2.0 includes these new missions from Millas Nook in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

After the recent Nintendo Direct and the launch of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, we have been able to know new missions for Miles Nook:

Kitchen Recipes

Unlock 10 DIY Cooking Recipes

Unlock 30 DIY Cooking Recipes

Unlock 50 home cooking recipes

Cook

Cook 300 Meals

Cook 500 meals

Cook 1000 meals

Cook 2000 meals

Cook 3000 meals

Gyroids

Dig up 300 gyroids

Types of Gyroids

Collect 5 types of gyroids

Collect 15 types of gyroids

Collect 20 types of gyroids

Plantations

Plant 5 vegetables

Plant 20 vegetables

Plant 50 vegetables

Plant 100 vegetables

Plant 200 vegetables

Harvest

Harvest 10 vegetables

Harvest 50 vegetables

Harvest 150 vegetables

Harvest 500 vegetables

Harvest 1000 vegetables

Captain

Sail with Kapp’n 3 times

Sail with Kapp’n 10 times

Sail with Kapp’n 20 times; Travel and explorer titles

Sail with Kapp’n 30 times

Sail with Kapp’n 50 times

Figaro

Drink coffee 5 times

Drink coffee 10 times

Drink coffee 20 times

Drink coffee 30 times

Drink coffee 50 times

Stretching

Join the stretching group 3 times

Join the stretching group 10 times

Join the stretching group 20 times

Join the stretching group 30 times

Join the stretching group 50 times

What do you think about it? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news from the presentation, at this link.

