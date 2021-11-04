Update 2.0 includes these new missions from Millas Nook in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

After the recent Nintendo Direct and the launch of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.
As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, we have been able to know new missions for Miles Nook:
Kitchen Recipes
- Unlock 10 DIY Cooking Recipes
- Unlock 30 DIY Cooking Recipes
- Unlock 50 home cooking recipes
Cook
- Cook 300 Meals
- Cook 500 meals
- Cook 1000 meals
- Cook 2000 meals
- Cook 3000 meals
Gyroids
- Dig up 300 gyroids
Types of Gyroids
- Collect 5 types of gyroids
- Collect 15 types of gyroids
- Collect 20 types of gyroids
Plantations
- Plant 5 vegetables
- Plant 20 vegetables
- Plant 50 vegetables
- Plant 100 vegetables
- Plant 200 vegetables
Harvest
- Harvest 10 vegetables
- Harvest 50 vegetables
- Harvest 150 vegetables
- Harvest 500 vegetables
- Harvest 1000 vegetables
Captain
- Sail with Kapp’n 3 times
- Sail with Kapp’n 10 times
- Sail with Kapp’n 20 times; Travel and explorer titles
- Sail with Kapp’n 30 times
- Sail with Kapp’n 50 times
Figaro
- Drink coffee 5 times
- Drink coffee 10 times
- Drink coffee 20 times
- Drink coffee 30 times
- Drink coffee 50 times
Stretching
- Join the stretching group 3 times
- Join the stretching group 10 times
- Join the stretching group 20 times
- Join the stretching group 30 times
- Join the stretching group 50 times
What do you think about it? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news from the presentation, at this link.
Via.