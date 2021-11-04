Unai Emery turned Newcastle down; stays in Villarreal

DPA Agency

Madrid Spain / 03.11.2021 09:15:13





The coach of the Villarreal CF, Unai emery, has issued a statement in which it assures that it is “committed to 100%” with the project of the ‘Yellow Submarine‘and that he has confirmed to the president, Fernando Roig, that stays and rejects the attempt to go to English Newcastle, who were interested in his services.

“The Villarreal CF It is my home and I am 100% committed. Honestly i’m grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig me decision to want to continue forming part of this project, “he said.

Specifically, Emery assures that he wants to continue in Villarreal for him “commitment and respect“that he perceives from the club and from its players, which is” mutual and reciprocal. “

“No matter how much noise there was in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my staff, which is maximum and for me it is the most important thing, “he stressed.

In addition, he thanked the fans for the support shown “always” towards him. “On Sunday we have a very important game and I hope that together we can achieve victory. See you at the Stadium of Ceramics. Gràcies, groguets! Endavant, “he concluded.