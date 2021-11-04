Two entrepreneurs who applied to register the brand ‘Meta’ in August ask Zuckerberg for $ 20 million

Photo : Kevin Dietsch ( Getty Images )

An Arizona company that sells computers and components could put Meta, the former tech giant in trouble known like Facebook.

The company is called Meta PC and it has been operating more than a year, but it was in August 2021 when its founders, Joe Darger and Zack Shutt, presented a request official to register the trademark “Meta ”.

The document requested the reserved use of the “Meta” brand for desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software and other items related to technology, one of the major sectors in which Facebook operates ( now Meta Platforms, Inc) .

While the request trademark has not yet been granted, the founders of Meta PC have already elaborated a plan for when Mark Zuckerberg try to claim the name. Darger and Shutt told TMZ that they are willing to sell the brand to Facebook for no less than $ 20 million.

It’s a price high , but and n Facebook does not appear to be concerned by this prospect. A source close to the company told TMZ that Facebook has the necessary rights to use the brand “Meta” in your products and services.

Meta PC may not be able to win the battle against Zuckerberg , but you are already profiting from it. After joke in a tweet on the name match, the company has seen an increase his followers by 5000%.