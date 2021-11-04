TV channels to see ‘Canelo’ Álvarez vs Caleb Plant

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has the opportunity to be the best fighter of all time, as he considers it that way, after this Saturday he will face the undefeated American Caleb Plant for the unification of the four belts of the super middleweight.

Next, We present you the TV channels that will broadcast the fight:

– Aztec 7. The transmission will begin from 9:00 p.m.

– Azteca ONE

– DNA 40

– A + (7.2 broadcast television).

Saúl Álvarez has the WBC, WBO and WBA titles in his windows and his record is 56-1-2.

For his part, Caleb Plant, 21-0 with 12 knockouts, is the IBF super middleweight champion after winning the crown from Venezuelan José Uzcategui by unanimous decision in 2019.

Yesterday, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Caleb Plant had a press conference different from the clash they had in Bervely Hills, where they exchanged blows in what was the promotion of their fight.

“I’m sure he and I have had worse fights than that, I’m sure most of the people in this room have been in worse fights than that,” Plant said.

