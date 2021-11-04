TV ad confirms new features and details of Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 2.0 – Nintenderos

The truth is Animal Crossing: New Horizons it suffered from a major content drought in the past year, and did not appear in several Nintendo Directs prior to the latest announcement. In addition, frustration with the lack of objectives in the game, stalled progress and continued interest from players, which led to many people leaving the game.

Luckily, the Nintendo Direct of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that took place on October 15 confirmed the arrival of New in-game features for November 5.

Well, the YouTube channel of Crossing Chanel recently shared a video where you share more details of this update. We leave them below, along with the video:

A new advertisement appears on TV in Germany confirming that our neighbors will be able to visit the El Alpiste cafeteria which is run by Figaro. More dialogues from our villagers have also been confirmed.

It seems that the Museum will not have any kind of update in its external appearance.

The ad also shows villagers cooking with appliances that can be used for new recipes. In the Happy Home Paradise DLC we can spend the new Poki currency that we have earned to use different utensils.

New objects such as a camping table, a stove, etc. can be seen.

In a video clip, Tendo and Nendo appear, along with other villagers, doing aerobics and wearing new clothes.

The paid DLC can also be obtained if we buy the Switch Online expansion pass.

The update adds a newspaper of the island and tells us interesting things, such as the villagers who visit our island every day and will help us to know how to unlock new objects.

We will surely discover more interesting details when the title is updated in a few days, so we will stay tuned to inform you of any news that arises in this regard.