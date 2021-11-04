Tremble, Chris Hemsworth: Will Poulter surprises with super muscles in new series

It seems that Marvel’s most muscular superhero will no longer be Thor, now he will be Adam warlock, a character that we had a first preview of in 2017 with the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%. In the original comics, Adam Warlock was a “perfect” human being, so many fans welcomed when rumors pointed to the handsome Zac Efron playing him, but were surprised when it was recently confirmed that he would be Will Poulter. .

Poulter is known for his participation in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader – 50%, Maze Runner – Run or Die – 65%, Revenant: The Revenant – 82%, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch – 80% and Midsommar: Terror Doesn’t Wait For The Night – 98%, among others. Although her face does not fit into the traditional canons of beauty, we can see thanks to new images of the series Dopesick that his body already looks like a Greek sculpture, or a Marvel superhero, and rivals Chris Hemsworth’s muscles.

When director James Gunn confirmed Poulter as Adam Warlock for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the actor responded on Twitter with this message, “Thank you, James. It’s a real honor to play this role and work with you. I am very excited to start working. ” Poulter was originally set to star in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, but left the project nearly two years ago.

Here you can see some of the reactions that Will Poulter’s new muscles have generated:

#Marvel you have done it again. #WillPoulter always seemed handsome to me, but DAMN, he’s been going strong for #AdamWarlock at #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy. I really want to get cast in a movie just to come out of it looking like this.

I’m watching this new episode of Dopesick and I can clearly see why Marvel Studios cast Will Poulter to play Adam Warlock, what a transformation!

Before these images were revealed, no one doubted that Chris Hemsworth He was the king of muscles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but if Poulter continues to exercise he could outshine the God of Thunder himself.

The Guardians of the Galaxy have played an important role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In their first installment they saved the planet Xandar from Ronan, the Accuser, and hid one of the Infinity Stones, the Power Stone, from the evil Thanos. In his second installment, they saved the universe from being conquered by Ego, “the Living Planet”, a Celestial who had sown innumerable worlds with his seed, including Earth, and planned to turn them into an extension of himself.

In Avengers: Infinity War – 79% had a prominent role alongside The Avengers, and in Avengers: Endgame – 95% returned for the last battle. With all that epic story in tow, the characters have to close their trilogy on a high note, so Gunn should surprise us. It is still a mystery what will be the role of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but hopefully it is not his debut and farewell, but just his introduction to the franchise and we will see it in future installments and crossovers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will be released in 2023, but it could have arrived before it was not for the firing of Gunn in 2018 by Disney, when controversial tweets published almost a decade in the past were unveiled. When the mouse company fired the filmmaker, Warner Bros. contacted him and allowed him to make any movie he wanted, so his choice was The Suicide Squad – 91%.