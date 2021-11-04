Transfers Chivas I Luis Romo, Eduardo Aguirre and Kevin Álvarez, reinforcements that Michel Leaño will request for Guadalajara in the Clausura 2022 I Liga MX

Once the permanence of Marcelo Michel Leaño as a technician of the Chivas de Guadalajara for him Clausura 2022 Tournament, a day after the indefinite contract extension for the sporting director was also announced, Ricardo Peláez, the names of the reinforcements that the strategist began to come to light.

The helmsman of the Guadalajara team has tried to maintain an offensive style of play, despite the fact that in many duels he has not used a nominal forward center, for which he intends to design his new squad with players of proven quality to be more effective against the rival goal, since in seven duels he he directed just add four goals and a victory of 21 possible points.

Which players will Michel Leaño ask for?

According to information from Azteca Deportes, Leaño has his sights set on three footballers who would be the fundamental base of Guadalajara in the next campaign, where they will be forced to be protagonists without pretexts, with everything and that in this campaign they can still get into Reclassification if they defeat this Friday Mazatlán on the last day of the Grita México Apertura 2021 Tournament.

Luis Romo is the midfielder that any Liga MX team dreams of, because the steering wheel has shown its qualities in Blue Cross and has the ability to defend and recover balls, as well as to go to the front, finish off the goal and put long strokes to the forwards. The main problem will be the high cost you would ask The Machine in case you want to negotiate with Chivas, because Romo’s dream is to emigrate to Europe.

Eduardo Aguirre de Santos Laguna is another of the elements that the owner takes from the Flock, since the “Mute” is a scorer who can adapt to any need, has forcefulness and can solve the lack of goal that the rojiblancos have suffered. And the third option is Kevin Alvarez, a right back from Pachuca who would come to fulfill that position in the absence of players that they give competition to Jesús Sánchez in that area of ​​the court.