Tragedy hits the set of the new Indiana Jones film – Noticias en la Mira with Lourdes Mendoza

With a Hollywood in mourning after the tragedy on the set of “Rust” Where actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop pistol, a new development casts a shadow over the industry.

In this case it happened to the team of the most recent tape of Indiana Jones, popular saga starring Harrison Ford.

One of the workers who traveled especially to Morocco to set up a complicated scene, was found dead in his hotel, reported The Sun.

Nic Cupac, 54 years old, he worked in the areas of cameras and electricity of 58 films and television shows since 2000.

In his curriculum there are projects such as the saga Harry Potter, “The Da Vinci Code”, “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”.

According to specialized media, Nic Cupac apparently died of natural causes, published The Sun.

The new tape has had several incidents, the first of which was when it was suspended for three months due to Harrison Ford’s shoulder injury, and then there was a delay due to coronavirus.

James Mangold will be the director of this new installment, in which they also act Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.