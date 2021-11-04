top of the class with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ wants to be your Christmas present

The new Motorola Moto G51 5G is official in China, and surely you will not be able to ask for much more from a smartphone for only 200 euros.

Motorola it is aimed in time for a final 2021 that will be hectic and very important for many manufacturers, officially presenting this new Moto G51 5G previously leaking, and that it will update its affordable mid-cut by releasing the chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ and adding 5G connectivity to a very attractive equation.

In fact, it will be this the great incentive of Motorola in the next Black friday, Cyber ​​monday and also in the Christmas campaign, and it will be after a few months complicated by the pandemic and in the middle of a global supply crisis, with a price around 200 euros that seems interesting and very competitive.

In any case, The new Motorola Moto G51 is presented with a fairly low profile and directly in media such as GSMArena, without major events and without much media coverage, although effectively leveling up compared to the Moto G50 which was introduced at the beginning of the year, and which it replaces in the Lenovo family.

It is a very interesting affordable cut option, which for now reaches China but will surely end up very soon in our markets around 200-250 euros … Do we see it in depth?

Data sheet

Well let’s start, as always, with a datasheet with cold data that we know you love, without further ado and with all the specifications that the manufacturer has made public of this new smartphone:

Motorola Moto G51 Characteristics and technical specifications Dimensions – Weight – Screen 6.8 inch IPS LCD, 120 Hz Resolution FHD + (2,460 x 1,080 pixels), 395 dpi Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ (8 nm), octa-core @ 2.2 GHz, Adreno 619 GPU RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB, expandable with microSD OS Android 11 Rear cameras Triple 50 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (depth), LED flash, HDR, video [email protected] Frontal camera 13 MP Battery 5,000 mAh (non-removable), charges up to 10W Connectivity 5G SA / NSA Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, aGPS, USB Type-C OTG, 3.5 mm audio-jack Others Fingerprint reader (rear), Dolby stereo audio

More power courtesy of Qualcomm, plus a noticeable improvement in mobile photography

If you review the data you will see that the first thing that catches your attention is its enormous 6.8 inch screen, which manufactured with IPS LCD technology does not miss the opportunity to offer the highest quality with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 hertz.

Obviously, moving this main panel requires more power, so Motorola teams up with Qualcomm to This new Moto G51 5G debuts the latest batch Snapdragon 480+ chipset, with 6 nanometer technology, dual 5G modem and octa-core processor up to 2.2 GHz.

The hardware platform is completed 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, although the other two key sections are in its battery, generous with 5,000 mAh and charging up to 10 watts, plus a mobile photography that also raises the bar.

A more modern design, better finished, with hardware that rises to the next level and a very careful multimedia for an affordable smartphone around 200 euros … What more could you ask for?

In fact, you will see a 50 megapixel main sensor accompanied by another 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, in addition to a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a 13 MP front camera. The terminal can record video up to 4K resolution, and features Dolby audio to ensure the best multimedia experience.

As for the design, it is more modern, more careful, and has a standard 3.5-millimeter audio-jack along with a USB Type-C connector with support On-the-go to use peripherals. It comes with Android 11, and for me it only lacks an NFC chip to be perfect at this price.

Motorola Moto G51 5G, prices and launch

It usually happens that in these types of presentations no availability data disclosed, and in this case Motorola has not been an exception if we refer to the international assault of this new Moto G51.

In fact, it is that the device starts its journey in China, where it will be sold in a single model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage at an introductory price of 1,499 yuan, which means 201.50 euros to the current change.

Whether or not it will reach Europe and Latin America is unknown, although we believe that it will, so we will be attentive to inform you as soon as possible as soon as there is official data from Lenovo or Motorola … It would be a perfect Christmas gift for many!

