Tom Hanks rejected the trip to space offered by Jeff Bezos to avoid paying the 24 million euros of the ticket | People

You can be rich, very rich, and even immensely rich, but it is another thing to want to waste money. Something like this must have been Tom Hanks’ reflection when he was presented with a unique opportunity: that of traveling into space. But he decided to reject that poisoned gift because his fortune was going to be seriously affected.

It was the actor himself who told the story during an appearance on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live. It was Kimmel himself who asked him if the rumor that Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, had offered him to travel into space was true. “Yes, that’s right, as long as I paid for it,” confessed the actor with a laugh. “You know, it costs like 28 million bucks or something. I’m doing fine, Jimmy, I’m doing fine. But I am not going to pay 28 million bucks ”, laughed the interpreter of Forrest Gump or Polar express. In exchange, the figure would be about 24.2 million euros. “It’s like a 12 minute flight, right? Something like that? Okay, we can do it in our couches right now, ”he joked about the short space trip.

“I don’t need to spend $ 28 million on that,” Hanks said. And he also said, half jokingly half seriously, that perhaps he would have been encouraged if the walk had been free. “Just to experience the joy of pretending I’m a billionaire,” he laughed. Since he started his acting career in 1980, the interpreter has almost a hundred series and films to his credit. In addition, the last 20 years he has also acted as a producer, in almost 60 series and films; among others, it has produced huge box office hits such as the two parts of Mamma mia and of My big greek wedding, in addition to Castaway, Where the monsters live or Larry crowne, and series like The Pacific, Big Love and Olive Ketteridge. In total, it is estimated that his fortune reaches 400 million dollars (about 350 million euros).

In the end Hanks did not travel to space, but another actor did: William Shatner, Captain Kirk of the saga Star trek. On October 13, at the age of 90, Shatner traveled in the New Shepard spacecraft, with which he spent 10 minutes and 17 seconds in the air, 106 kilometers above the Texas desert. “What you have given me is the most profound experience,” the interpreter confessed to Jeff Bezos with great emotion once the trip was over. “I hope I never recover from this. I hope to keep what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it ”, he assured. Bezos is, in turn, a big fan of the science fiction saga. One of his great illusions was to make a cameo in one of the films, something he achieved in 2016 in Star Trek Beyond, in which he played an alien Starfleet agent. In his case, the trip was free.