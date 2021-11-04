Tom Cruise is angry with the conditions of the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

The coronavirus has promoted several controversial strategies by Hollywood studios in regards to the premiere of his films. The streaming has been the great beneficiary of all this complicated situation, although he is also the most responsible for some friction between creatives and producers as in the case of Denis Villeneuve and the HBO premiere of Dune’s Max. Although a few directors such as Christopher Nolan have managed to stand up to the production companies and establish their conditions, this has not been the case of Mission: Impossible 7 by Christopher McQuarrie. Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as Agent Ethan Hunt, he is not at all satisfied with the release conditions.





According to The Hollywood Reporter (via Cinemana), Cruise does not agree that the film will be shown in the reduced window of 45 before its jump to the Platform of streaming Paramount +. It should be borne in mind that the actor concluded the filming of Mission: Impossible 7 after having gone through numerous hardships such as the theft of his car, multiple accidents on the set or bad behavior on the part of the team, although we like to highlight the positive aspects and stay with his wonderful action scene on a moving train or the parachute scene.

Paramount Aims to nurture the exclusive catalog of Paramount +

As Kim Masters of The Hollywood Reporter points out, Paramount Pictures’ current goal is to nourish Paramount + with content specifically intended for the service on a gradual basis, which in the long run lead to a smaller influx of blockbusters in favor of productions with more moderate budgets. Two of his biggest premieres, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7, delayed its premiere to May 27, 2022 and September 30, 2022 respectively. The aforementioned media indicates that Cruise is very unhappy with this drift of the company, although for the moment he has not wanted to pronounce publicly.