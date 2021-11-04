To Barbie with Margot Robbie adds Ryan Gosling as Ken

Breaking news! Ryan gosling arranged his incorporation into the film about Barbie who will star Margot robbie and who will direct Greta gerwig, as reported by the portal Deadline.

Gosling will play Ken and thus join the cast of this film written by Gerwig with his partner, the also filmmaker Noah baumbach (Story of a marriage).

The actor will pair with Robbie, who will give life to Barbie and which is another name in capital letters in Hollywood cinema. The film project on the famous doll it was in development in Hollywood for years.



Margot Robbie poses on the Oscar red carpet in 2020, when she competed “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” Reuters photo

In the first place he was linked to the study Sony, which in 2014 reached an agreement with Mattel to address this film adaptation. Mattel is an American company dedicated to the manufacture and distribution of toys -Barbie in charge of the factory-, founded in 1945 by Harold Matson.

In 2016 it became known that Amy Schumer was chosen by Sony to star in a film about a woman who lived in Barbieland and who was expelled from that world for not being perfect enough, due to her eccentric personality and for not conforming to social conventions .

Schumer exits, Hathaway enters

The following year, Schumer resigned from this participation due to scheduling problems. In July 2017 he entered the scene Anne Hathaway, who had talks with Sony to replace Schumer. For this sensible reason, the studio delayed the release of this film from August 2018 to May 2020.



Canadian actor Ryan Gosling, two-time Oscar nominee. Photo EFE

However, Sony’s deal to film the Barbie character expired in 2018, so Mattel is now working with Warner Bros to partner and make this film a reality with a slightly different focus than the initial project.

The film is slated to be shot in 2022. The goal, which will include gender issues in the middle, will focus on the best-selling line of dolls in history, since it was originally released on sale ago. more than 60 years. The actual plot details of this movie remain unknown, but the possibilities are practically (in) finite since Barbie is one of those hegemonic beauties.



For “I am Tonya” Margot earned her first Hollywood Academy Award nomination. Photo Clarín Archive

Last year, La Robbie talked about what drew her and her partners to history:

“We like things that feel a little bit left of center. Something like Barbie, the name itself, makes people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh Margot is playing Barbie, I know what it is’, but our goal is to be like ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’ll give you something totally different …’ “

“Can we really honor the fan base and also surprise people? Yes, we can do all of that and spark a thoughtful conversation“, he assured



Margot Robbie and Kate McKinnon in a scene from “The Scandal”: their second nomination for an Oscar. Photo Clarín Archive

Nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for I am tonya (2017) and Best Supporting Actress for The scandal (2019), Robbie will be also producer of the movie about Barbie.

While, Gerwig and Baumbach They are two of the most admired personalities of current independent cinema in the United States and they worked together on several occasions.

Gerwig was nominated for an Oscar three times: Best Original Screenplay and Best Direction for Lady bird (2017) and best screenplay adapted by Little women (2019).

For his part, Baumbach’s filmography as a director includes films such as Family stories (The Squid and the Whale, 2005), for which he was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay, and the celebrated Story of a marriage (2019), which was nominated for an Oscar.

