Thor had the future of Marvel Studios in his hands

There was a time when the entire Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe depended on Thor and that created quite a bit of concern for the directors of the film studio.

Although now the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe it is a total success, Thor He is one of the most beloved characters and the actor Chris Hemsworth is a world star, there was a time when managers were not clear if the character was going to work in theaters.

Before the movie of Thor (2011) in spring 2011, they were already working on filming The Avengers which would be released a year later. So they had shot a couple of scenes of the whole team together in the SHIELD Helicarrier and the God of Thunder he had his Asgardian costume and stood out a lot from the rest of the heroes. Then doubts entered Marvel Studios … Would you like the character? Will the movie be a success? Will it look good on screen?

This has been explained in the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as producer Stephen Broussard said: Chris Hemsworth was on set in Thor’s costume, standing with the other Avengers. But it was just featured in a movie coming out and we have no idea how they will receive it. So the success of the film and the rest of the installments depended on the audience liking it. “

Writer Craig Kyle was a bit more optimistic:

“The trailers were received quite well, but I think they were all in: Let’s see and wait mode.” He further noted that optimism was well founded when producers went to see Thor in theaters. Go to a room where you heard the first laughs in the right places? And the applause you were waiting for and prayed for but were never sure would come? It was extraordinary.

“We went to all theaters with Thor director Kenneth Branagh and we got to hear that response, and it was amazing. Because that’s when you know you’ve done things right. It was a very special occasion because it was another point to show that any type of film can be made.

The movie of Thor grossed $ 449 million and received rave reviews, the director explains Kenneth branagh: “I am very proud of the cast and the performances. And I have to say, congratulations to everyone who made it possible. Chris Hemsworth is a magnificent Thor, and Tom Hiddleston is a magnificent Loki. They will live forever in Marvel Studios and the history of cinema as indelible characters. “

Now, Chris Hemsworth will premiere the fourth installment of the God of Thunder from Marvel Studios entitled Thor: Love and Thunder which will hit theaters on July 8, 2022. The rest of the movies where the character appears are available at Disney Plus.