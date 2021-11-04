this Xiaomi with spectacular design sinks its price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, for 319.99 euros, is one of the best phones on offer on Amazon.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 family is made up of up to five different terminals, but in this article we want to talk to you only about one of them. The protagonist is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which enjoys a great offer in Amazon that sinks its price to 319.99 euros. If you take advantage of the discount, you can save 80 euros on the purchase of this good Chinese mobile.

We are facing a terminal with great features, such as its spectacular design, its AMOLED display or his 5G connectivity. Amazon’s is the best opportunity of the moment to buy it, because in The English Court just go down to 359.99 euros, on PcComponents until the 369 euros and in the Xiaomi store is kept in the 399.99 euros launch. All these prices refer to its only available version, of 8 + 128 GB.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G on sale on Amazon

We tell you about it in the analysis of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, the design is one of the strengths of this terminal. And is that the Xiaomi mobile has a thickness of only 6.81 millimeters and a weight of 157 grams, which leaves us with one of the thinnest and lightest models on the market. If you care about wearing comfort and you don’t like “giants”, this Mi 11 Lite 5G is a great alternative.

On the front part it mounts a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 90 Hz, a panel that excels in sharpness, color reproduction and fluidity. On the other hand, on the right side is the fingerprint reader, which offers excellent performance, as well as a high-quality stereo speaker, Dual SIM and NFC.

The processor of this smartphone is the Snapdragon 870G from Qualcomm, capable of ensuring good performance even if you need to perform more complex tasks than browsing the Internet or consulting social networks. In addition, as the name of the mobile itself indicates, it has 5G connectivity, which gives it an added utility for the future. Have 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, although you can expand them with a microSD card. By the way, your software is Android 11 with MIUI 12.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G mounts three cameras on the rear, the main one being the one that obtains the best results. Specifically, it is a 64 MP sensor which is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP telemacro. If we go to the front, we discover that the front camera is 16 MP and that it is located in the hole in the screen.

We have already talked about the thinness and lightness of this Xiaomi, so it is to be expected that the battery that it equips is not of enormous capacity. And that’s right, the battery of this Mi 11 Lite 5G has 4,250 mAh, enough to get to the end of the day with some energy left. Thanks to the 33W fast charge, it is fully charged in about an hour.

Best accessories for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Seeing the characteristics of this mobile, we can recommend the purchase of some accessories. For example, because it is so thin and light, it can easily slip from your hands, unless you protect it with a good cover. You can also expand your storage with a microSD card, or listen to music with wireless headphones, since the Mi 11 Lite 5G lacks a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Join our bargains channel @ chollosandro4all Join

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe