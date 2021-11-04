This will be the new Bernabéu: the brutal retractable system of the lawn

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Real Madrid returned to show off what the new Santiago Bernabeu of the XXI century through a video in which they show the impressive retractable system and lawn conservation, seeking that the site also host events such as the NBA, NFL, concerts and meetings of the ATP.

The club uploaded images on its website the render of the retractable court system, which will consist of grass planks that will be installed in a cave which is built on one of the sides of the playing field, where they will be stored and preserved after each game.

???? Retractable lawn.

???? Retractable cover.

???? 360 video scoreboard.

???? Tennis, NFL, concerts, fairs, NBA …

???? Sky Bar with views of Madrid.

???? First class restaurants.

???? Sky Bar with views of Madrid.

???? First class restaurants.

???? Leisure area.

The futuristic ‘cave’

The cave where the court will be kept will have 35 meters deep, with each tray on top of another and anchored with enough space so that they have good air conditioning, ventilation, irrigation system, LED lighting, control cameras and ultraviolet treatment.

New Bernabéu will not be only for football

The video also shows that the pitch can also be used for basketball games, tennis, american football, concerts, fairs, congresses, etc. And they wink so that they are matches of NBA, ATP, NFL and events with artists such as the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, among others.