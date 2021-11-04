This was the bidding for the cars that actor Tom Hanks auctioned off from his personal collection

The well-known American actor Tom Hanks decided to auction part of his car collection together with the Bonhmans company, the selected models were a Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, and l S P85D from Tesla and a Ford F450 Super Duty Lariat that he had bought 11 years ago.

Along with these cars was also the Airstream Model 34 Limited caravan that has been part of his professional life between 1993 and 2017, since it was accompanying him on the filming of his films.

About this vehicle Hanks said “I had spent too much time in normal trailers with ugly decoration and horribly uncomfortable furniture, so I decided to buy a custom-made caravan. It is beautiful and cozy ”. Given its sentimental and commercial value, the maximum value it reached was US $ 234,890.

The event took place in San Francisco and reached the total figures of US $ 505,013, since its off-road truck of Japanese origin was sold for US $ 123,317 by the valuation given by the auctioneers, since the vehicle was autographed and had modifications with parts of General Motors and Porsche, which makes it unique.

While the car that he had bought from Tesla in 2015 with a unique color, it achieved the closing price of $ 83,385.