“This sun is not normal” extreme ultraviolet radiation affects Bolivia

Extreme ultraviolet radiation takes over Bolivia 0:55

(Reuters) – The city of La Paz, in the Bolivian highlands, has been hit by an unusual heat wave, with levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation soaring, compounded by unusually low levels of cloud cover that some experts link to the change. climate.

In recent weeks ultraviolet radiation levels have reached 21 on a scale that normally only goes up to 20. According to the World Health Organization, a UV index of 11 is considered “extreme” and people are cautioned to avoid Sun exposure.

“The sun is burning. This sun is not normal,” said Segundina Mamani, a La Paz resident, as people in the city, which is 3,600 meters above sea level, tried to stay cool by eating scraps and staying in the shadows.

The high-altitude Andean regions of South America can be affected by some of the most dangerous levels of ultraviolet radiation in the world, with figures that have at times reached record levels of more than 40 on the index. But a number between 11 and 17 is more typical.

“This is an issue that has literally made La Paz cook,” said Juan Pablo Palma, a municipal government risk management official.

With world leaders gathering in Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference amid warnings that the climate light is flashing red, some Bolivian scientists said changing rain patterns were exacerbating the effects of ultraviolet radiation by reducing cloud cover. .

“We have confirmed what many say: the rainy season can bring the same amount of rain but it is shorter,” said Luis Blacutt, a researcher at the La Paz atmospheric physics laboratory, who has developed climate change models to study the trend. .

While some rains brought relief this week, the lab expects the high levels of ultraviolet radiation to last for at least another week.

“That means that the development of the clouds is delayed, the entry of ultraviolet radiation is more noticeable … Now that there are no clouds we have an entry of a large amount of ultraviolet radiation that affects everyone,” said Blacutt.