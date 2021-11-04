this Samsung Galaxy on sale is a great buy

Get the beautiful Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in mint color for 374 euros at Amazon.

He has been the last to arrive in the family, but he has done it directly to be the model that stands out the most. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G came to the Galaxy A52 series to offer a new alternative to users who want an advanced mid-range with 5G that does not limp in any section. Its recommended retail price in the 6 + 128 GB version is 449 euros, but you can already buy it at Amazon by 374 euros.

This version on sale is the mint color, an innovative tone that Samsung has opted for and that is really beautiful. If we look for this same model in other stores, we see that in PcComponents is by 418.99 euros, Meanwhile in The English Court is kept in the 449.90 euros. Also in the samsung store keep the original price, 449 euros. As you can see, buying the Galaxy A52s 5G on Amazon is the cheapest option.

Buy the cheapest Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

This Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G stands out, first of all, for its design, with a mint color that gives it an original and very beautiful touch. Mount a plastic back that has a soft and pleasant touch, but perhaps a bit slippery if used without a cover. In addition, on the front it has a 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED display with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz, one of its highlights. It is a high-quality panel, with the resolution and fluidity of flags.

The terminal processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a chip with plenty of power to move applications and games without the annoying ones appearing lags. In addition, they accompany you 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A52s 5G has a microSD card slot, so you can expand that storage. Its operating system is One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, but it will have update to Android 12.

This Samsung mobile on sale is also a good alternative if you like photography, as it is capable of taking good images. At the rear it mounts four cameras: 64 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide angle, 5 MP macro and 5 MP depth sensor. In addition, on the front (hole in the screen) it has a 32 MP camera which may also surprise you with its results.

When choosing a new mobile phone, it is also important to analyze the battery capacity. Specifically, this Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has a 4,500 mAh battery You will arrive at the end of the day without problems. It’s compatible with 25W fast chargeBut beware, the charger included in the box only supports 15W maximum.

Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is a great smartphone, but the experience can be even better with the right accessories. We have already talked about the importance of a good case, or the fact that it does not have a 25W charger. Therefore, we recommend several accessories that can be very useful.

