This Mexican talent is going on another mission on Mars with NASA

Luis Enrique Velasco Velázquez, a Mexican engineer who has worked at NASA for 17 years, is getting ready for the next new mission on Mars, this after the 2020 launch of Perseverance, the rover electric motor that looks for signs of microbial life and that landed last February on the red planet.

The talent from Chiapas is the head of the team of mechanical engineers of the Mars 2020 Mission and was in charge of the design of all space devices and the structure of the rover.

In an interview with Forbes Mexico, says that the space robot has begun its monitoring phase, although this will take time.

“People will say ‘why don’t you start moving?’ Well, because there are a series of instruments that have to be turned on, they have to be calibrated, they have to wake up after seven months of travel in space, “he explained.

The launch and landing were a success, but the most important things are just coming: “collect dust, earth, gravel from Mars, pack them in some tubes that we are going to collect in 2029, I’m already on that mission, we needed to do well in this from rover“, He indicated.

These samples are expected, he said, to reach Earth in 2031.

Velasco explained that collecting these samples is a very detailed and complicated job, since a whole process has to be carried out to ensure that what comes from Mars does not contaminate the Earth.

The engineer says that his task in the new mission is similar to that of the rover: design all the devices and mechanical structures that will take them to Mars.

“It is a very exciting phase to plan, something that must be flexible, because you have to be an individual who gives everything to an idea and the next week forget about it and go with another, (…) but today I still don’t know. it has the design that we are going to fly in 2028 ″, he mentioned.

Luis Enrique Velasco, Mexican engineer. Photo: Courtesy.

The Mexican engineer pointed out that there are other important things on board the Perseverance, such as a helicopter, something historical at the height of what happened with the brothers Wilbur and Orville Wright, when the human first flew here on Earth.

There is also a device that is like a mechanical tree that takes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere of Mars and converts it into oxygen: “that is tremendous, because we are preparing everything that needs to be done so that eventually humans can colonize the Red planet”.

The Mayans, their inspiration

“I did visualize myself working at NASA, suddenly there I saw the Star Wars movies and you start to imagine, but what made me dream and think the most was what the Mayan culture did, for example, how they built those buildings, how they placed them in a certain way that they are related to the cosmos, to the rotation of the Sun, the question of the Moon, the other planets of the solar system, so it was very clear to me that the human being He is very capable, ”he said.

Velasco highlighted that what opened the doors to him at NASA was that sense of being innovating, of betting on new technologies, good management of software that very few knew and knew how to handle; Those skills put him in the crosshairs of the US agency, although it did cost him a lot of effort and extra hours of learning.

That is why he sends a message to the new generations: “have big dreams, get ready, including English, and I’m not just talking about reaching opportunities abroad, there will also be in Mexico.”

Currently, Velasco is also involved in the development process of the space industry in Mexico; Within this framework, the next December 9 and 10 a technology and innovation congress will be held in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, where the entire union, academia, government and businessmen will meet, in order to ensure that the latter have the confidence to bet and invest in the sector.

