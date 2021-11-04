This is the oil that Nicole Kidman uses to always have a perfect hair

After her film debut with voluminous, curly red hair in the 1980s, Nicole Kidman she decided to wear her hair straight… In 1989, before putting on her first wig, she explained in an interview that her hair (very fine, with a lot of volume and a closed curl) was not suitable for making any hairstyle with it.

We have become accustomed to seeing straight hair (or soft waves) on the actress. Now, after many years, she has freed her curls after years of ironing. And if you have seen the series ‘The Undoing’, You will know that at 54 years old the actress continues to fight daily against the dreaded frizz (and the truth is that we have to admit that her natural hair could not please us more).

Nicole Kidman, with her natural hair.

Of course, by now we know well that the main problem with curly hair is the lack of hydration. By its own wavy nature, curls tend to lose hydration, since the sebum that is generated on the scalp does not reach the entire surface of the hair fiber. “This problem is present in many curly manes, although not in the same way, and it is the cause that curly hair tends to frizz. Each scalp is different and its oiliness must be analyzed to provide the necessary hydration in a balanced way “, explains M.ª José Llata, from Llata ​​Carrera Hairdressing from Santa Cruz de Bezana (Cantabria). No two curls are the same and, therefore that, the cares are not.

But Nicole Kidman has discovered us a product that promises deeply hydrate hair and eliminate frizz short and long term. He has confessed in an interview that he uses Philip B’s mythical Rejuvenating Oil daily (yes, Audrey Hepburn’s hairdresser who invented the famous term ‘bad hair day’ that many of us use daily to describe the state of our hair). In case you didn’t know, every two minutes a bottle of the miracle hair product she created for the ‘Breakfast at Diamonds’ actress is sold around the world (yes, we mean the Elasticizer).

But Nicole Kidman declares herself a fan of another product in her line. It’s about a intensive repair treatment that rejuvenates the hair and scalp. It nourishes in depth and restores elasticity, strength and shine to the hair. It is the perfect solution for damaged and dehydrated hair. The actress uses it at night, before going to sleep, and always wakes up with an enviable mane.

The hair oil that Nicole Kidman, Philip B.

The product is available on Amazon and the good news is that it is much more affordable than we thought: It costs only 31.91 euros. Accumulate 4.2 stars and lots of positive comments. “It has been my salvation after going through several discolorations in my hair,” writes a client. “I like to use it before applying the shampoo, letting it soak in well, from medium to ends,” he adds. “It does what it promises: my hair is fine and I was afraid of greasing it but it is not like that. Leaves hair much shinier and more manageable ”, writes another user. What are you waiting to add it to the cart?