This is the key to the enduring style of Julia Roberts, reference for over 50

She has just turned 54 and continues to be captivating, natural and even seems close, even though she is one of the most prominent luminaries in contemporary film history.

Julia Roberts managed to connect with millions of viewers with frank roles interpreted with great quality, to the point of being the winner of an Oscar in 2001 for starring in the film Erin brockovich (2000).

From daring girl to Pretty Woman, even wicked witch in Mirror Mirror (2012), Going through a wide range of roles, Roberts represents all the good that being a Hollywood star can mean, but beyond his undeniable talent, his image has become an ideal of natural beauty, in which free hair and a smile without restrictions are keys to style.

She was never considered a fashion icon, in fact she was frequent on the infamous worst dressed lists, until she was praised for choosing a 1982 Valentino gown for the night she won the Academy Award, and she positioned the use of vintage pieces. as a desirable alternative.

However, without being an example of fashion, Julia Roberts has managed to maintain a style that has remained in force over time and is a reference for those women over 50 who seek to look authentic, natural and, of course, beautiful.

The makeup artist, image consultant and hair care expert Daniela yegres explain what the key to this timeless look has been to maintain the balance between a spontaneous and cheerful personality, with the elegance and mysticism that come with being recognized as a Hollywood diva.

“Julia’s look is timeless, and she has managed to project a vibrant personality that makes it impossible for you not to love her. Her limitless and magnetic smile is also key to her charm. “Yegres comments, who notices that there is also something innate in its appearance, and that is what we define as authenticity. “To always seem in a good mood and smile regardless of whether there are little wrinkles in the eyes, has a great impact on the perception they have of us and that Julia has always known how to handle it.”

“She is one of those women who does not seem to make much effort to look good, but in fact she has studied the possibilities of her image in depth. Over the years we have seen her sport her long reddish brown hair up to a pixie… And at both ends it looked fantastic ”.

Regarding makeup, this actress has imposed since the 90s the possibility of looking natural, and for this she has used neutral tones, which for Yegres, realizes that she is discreet and reserved in this regard. “She will always wear those shades because you can see that she is not a bold woman in terms of makeup, she is audacious in personality.”

In this sense, Yegres confirms this as another useful key for those who seek to stay current. “Neutral tones, such as coffee, soft pinks, peaches, browns and natural oranges, influence the timelessness of the style. In fact, these are colors that can be used by both a 20-year-old girl, as she used them, imposing matte terracotta on her lips in the 90s; as well as a woman of 50 or 60 years in creamier and smoother versions “.

“She has very well demarcated her style and By not focusing on the intense use of makeup, she has always managed to look jovial, fresher. Plus, her unkempt mane adds a lot to this look. You can use it to be in brown, copper, red, blonde, or highlights as we have seen her dilute her gray hair, and her hair always looks natural, somewhat messy but neat and always little makeup “.

By focusing on skin finish, smooth contours, mascara use, keeping eyebrows well-shaped, even intentionally relaxed is shown, and this, we are just seeing it as a trend today. However, none of this can look good without proper skin care. Yegres dares to assure that it is evident that the actress has been concerned about taking care of her skin.

Looking current, displaying a natural spirit in balance with his great acting abilities, Roberts has managed to make himself unforgettable and capitalized on it. It has been the image of fashion houses such as Givenchi, Lancóme, and Chopard, among others. She is a true diva who inspired and continues to do so in an age that is not the one that until now the social parameters of beauty have been determined to impose.

